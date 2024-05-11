Star campaigners spruce up election campaigning as hi-profile nominations begin in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 10
The mellow-toned poll canvassing that Amritsar had been witnessing took a festive turn on Friday as hi-profile contenders accompanied by star campaigners filed their nominations. The usually sombre roads turned colourful with party flags and posters, while huge rallies, with party workers and volunteers of different political parties held roadshows in a show of strength and support.
BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri, along with party’s star campaigner External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, took to city streets as Samundri filed his nominations amid dhol beats, loud patriotic songs and chanting of supporters. Arriving at the district court complex in a large convoy on chariot-like vehicle, both Sandhu and Jaishankar were received with a flower shower by BJP party workers and the volunteer force. Upbeat BJP workers performed bhangra throughout the procession.
Another hi-profile nomination was of SAD’s Anil Joshi, who filed his papers while accompanied by Bikram Singh Majithia. Joshi, who was formerly in the BJP, held a roadshow. He was joined by SAD supporters and workers, on bikes, tractor-trailers and cars decked up in SAD colours and flags. With the poll tagline that Akalis have coined for Joshi’s campaign, calling him “Vikas Purush”, his cavalcade was greeted with flowers and dhol beats as he reached the court complex. Bikram Singh Majithia, the SAD star campaigner, meanwhile kept the mood light with his political jabs as he addressed supporters and voters.
