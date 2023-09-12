Star cast of Punjabi film ‘Buhe Bariyan’ shares experiences with members of FICCI Flo in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

With her success run as the leading actress of the Punjabi cinema, Neeru Bajwa has churned out women-oriented films. Her recent release ‘Kali Jotta’ proved that such stories can work commercially.

Back with another power-packed film (from the initial pre-release hype), Neeru was in Amritsar to attend a session with the FICCI FLO chapter. She talked about her upcoming Punjabi film ‘Buhe Bariyan’ on the occasion. With an ensemble star cast that boosts of some of the finest women actors of the Punjabi cinema, including Nirmal Rishi, Gurpreet Bhangu, Jatinder Kaur, Simran Chahal and Rubina Bajwa, the film talks about a few silenced subjects and the need to find their own ground in society as equals.

“I have always believed that women possess immense potential and talent, which gives them strength to stand their ground. I always urge them to pursue their dreams fearlessly,” said Neeru.

Sharing her personal journey and recounting the challenges she faced as a woman in the entertainment industry, Neeru emphasised on the significance of resilience, determination and self-belief in overcoming obstacles and achieving success.

After all these years, her mantra remained self-love. “In the film industry, female actors are often put in a box that comes with a shelf life. But I have been lucky that my audience has stuck with me and wants to be a part of my on-screen journey further,” she said.

Neeru, who would be seen playing the role of a cop in the film, said that the need for women to support and uplift each other was now more than ever.

She said that the film was unique in its premise as it had actresses playing the role of strong female characters. For the first time, probably, a Punjabi film would attempt to talk about women rights not just in urban and metros, but for their rural counterparts too, said Neeru.

“And it’s just not a preachy film. It keeps giving messages while keeping everything light hearted, entertaining and real,” said Neeru.

Senior actor Jatinder Kaur, who plays pivotal character in the film, also shared her experience and journey of 60 years in the performing arts industry. The star cast also performed on popular Punjabi songs along with FICCI FLO members.

