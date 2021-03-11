Starcast of Saunkan Saunkne in Amritsar for promotion

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

Actors Nimrat Khaira and Sargun Mehta on Wednesday kicked off promotions for their upcoming film ‘Saunkan Saunkne’ by interacting with students of DAV College. The two leading ladies of the film starring Ammy Virk reached the college early in the afternoon and were greeted by fans, most of who were college students.

Nimrat, who is also a popular Punjabi singer, enthralled the crowd as she crooned numbers from her movie, while Sargun took to the stage to join a group of students who were performing on popular songs of the movie.

The shooting of the film was delayed due to the pandemic and now that audiences are back to theatres, Sargun said encouraging business that all movies find in theatrical release post pandemic is good news for the industry. The two actors shared how they made a great team behind the camera even when they play ‘saunkan’ to each other in the film.

“We had a very great time working on the film. Since the shoot got delayed many times due to the pandemic and lockdown, we were associated with each other on a personal level as well,” shared Nimrat. The on-screen chemistry between the two has been quite a talking point ever since the release of the teaser-trailer of the movie.

Given their viral videos from the sets of their film, the two seem to have upped audience’s curiosity. The film is a comedy-family drama where the two actresses are rivals for Ammy Virk’s characters love. The two also took questions from fans and posed happily for selfies. The movie is set to release on May 6.