Start survey to identify illegal buildings: MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 28

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has issued a letter to the Town Planning wing asking them to conduct a survey and compile data on all illegal buildings and handed-over colonies.

As per the information, thousands of commercial buildings have been constructed without CLU (Change of land use) in residential localities within the municipal limits. The MC has 87 localities developed under Town Planning schemes and 30 have been handed over by other agencies to the MC.

Commercial businesses are being run illegally in residential buildings but the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing has no check on the practice. Now, the MC Commissioner has issued instructions to prepare data for taking action against the violators.

After getting the data on illegal buildings, the MC will ask the residents to pay the fee for CLU to get the buildings regularised. Where the CLU cannot be issued as per the rules, sealing or demolition of the structure will be done. It is worth mentioning here that a large number of hotels and other commercial ventures are being constructed in residential areas and other posh localities of the city.

Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Punjab Minister for Local Bodies, is believed to have issued instructions to the Municipal Commissioner, ADC (Urban Development) and Estate Department officials to take strict action on violation of building bye-laws. There are some roads in the city where the MC issues the CLU by paying the fee but there are several localities where the CLU can’t be issued, still residents convert their houses into commercial establishments.

MC Commissioner Rishi has requested the residents to stop violating the bye-laws in Town Planning scheme areas on their own failing which the MC will take action.