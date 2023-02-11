Startup event organised at GND varsity

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 10

The Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) organised a ‘Tech-startup — Connect and grow event’ on women entrepreneurship in association with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, at Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan on the campus on Thursday.

The event laid emphasis on early-stage entrepreneurs to create their own business. A large number of girl students from different colleges like HMV and KMV from Jalandhar, Khalsa College of Law, Amritsar College of Law and Regional Centre, Gurdaspur, attended the event. The event started with the release of a documentary by Prof Sarbjot Singh Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs, who explained the need for women entrepreneurship and innovation.

The speakers were Dr Dapinder Kaur Bakshi, Joint Director, PSCST, Shikha Sareen, chairperson, FICCI-FLO, Muskan Kapoor, MD, Angels Paradise School, and Amitesh Singh, director, Novelty Group. Industry representatives who were present on the occasion narrated their own start-up journey to inspire the students.