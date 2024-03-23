State Bank of India donates 4 battery vehicles to Golden Temple

Amritsar, March 22
State Bank of India offered four battery vehicles and TVS Motor Company Apache motorcycle for the convenience of pilgrims at the Golden Temple on Friday.
Officials of the SBI and TVS handed over the keys of the vehicles to SGPC secretary Partap Singh, Satbir Singh Dhami, OSD to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, and manager of Golden Temple Bhagwant Singh.
Partap Singh said a large number of devotees come here daily to pay obeisance and the vehicles would be used for the convenience of the elderly and the needy persons.
