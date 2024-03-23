State Bank of India donates 4 battery vehicles to Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

State Bank of India offered four battery vehicles and TVS Motor Company Apache motorcycle for the convenience of pilgrims at the Golden Temple on Friday.

Officials of the SBI and TVS handed over the keys of the vehicles to SGPC secretary Partap Singh, Satbir Singh Dhami, OSD to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, and manager of Golden Temple Bhagwant Singh.

Partap Singh said a large number of devotees come here daily to pay obeisance and the vehicles would be used for the convenience of the elderly and the needy persons.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs #State Bank of India SBI