State-level gatka tourney begins in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 15
The state-level gatka tournament at the Guru Nanak Stadium under the Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean by the state government started today.
Raj Kamal Chaudhary, Secretary, Punjab Government, and Youth Services, Punjab Government, and Director Sports Punjab, Rajesh Dhiman, and Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan were present at the inaugural ceremony.
District Sports Officer Jasmeet Kaur said in under-14 and under-17 category, boys and girls tournaments were conducted today. In the U-14 boys’ weapons show team event, Mohali team won the first place, Amritsar team won the second place, Malerkotla team came third and Gurdaspur team came fourth. In the U-14 girls’ weapons show team event, the Malerkotla team got the first place, Hoshiarpur (second), Ludhiana (third) and Gurdaspur (fourth).
In the U-14 girls’ weapons show (individual) event, the Malerkotla team won the first place, Ludhiana team stood second, Jalandhar team won the third place and Tarn Taran team won the fourth place.
