State of Amenities: No check on dumping garbage along boundary of clean parks

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 21

The parks in posh colonies of Kashmir Avenue and the park opposite District TB Hospital near the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in the city have become a victim of official apathy and the bad habit of certain people who do not have second thoughts about throwing garbage around their boundary walls. The outer areas of otherwise expansive and well-maintained parks have become an eyesore for residents and walkers due to the heaps of garbage being dumped right outside their boundary walls.

At Kashmir Avenue, the park entrance and periphery have become a regular dumping ground for residents. Heaps of garbage on the roadside and poor upkeep of the roads belie tall claims of the avenue being a posh area. What adds to the problem is irregular collection of garbage by the MC. Similarly, the park opposite TB Hospital too has become a garbage dump with no garbage being collected by MC workers. The careless attitude of the MC has encouraged violators to openly discard garbage along the park boundary walls.

The rains have aggravated the issue as the prevailing unhygienic conditions and heaps of garbage increase the possibility of the spread of diseases in the locality.

Residents have repeatedly demanded the MC to maintain the garbage collection service in the area but in vain. While the parks are among the very few spots in the city with good maintenance thanks to resident welfare associations, heaps of garbage right outside their periphery is just not acceptable, besides being disgusting on the part of garbage-throwers.

