State of amenities: Only park on Majitha road sans maintenance

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 16

Among several municipal wards on Majitha Road, Tung village is the only area which has a park. There is no other park in any locality around the 88-feet road, Saddar Avenue, Prem Nagar, Indira Colony and other residential areas around Tung village. The park near the government school is the only playground for children. Though the MC had constructed a boundary wall, installed an open air gym, swings and benches, no proper arrangements for sanitation exist.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had installed transformers in all its corners as they did not have any other space in the congested area. A portion of the park has been covered with interlocking tiles to install machines for exercise.

The plants in the park are not fully grown yet. The elderly who visit the park to play cards demanded canopies to sit comfortably. A gate has been installed to restrict the entry of stray animals.

“The MC spent a good amount on the park. Efforts should be made to protect the infrastructure. Residents around the park are not well off and can’t contribute to its maintenance. The MC should make some arrangements for the park’s upkeep. A permanent gardener and sanitation worker should be deployed,” said Harpal Singh, a local resident.

“The small park in the densely populated area witnesses heavy crowd in the morning and evening. Visitors have to wait for their turn to get a chance at the exercise machines. Benches and other infrastructure are insufficient for the number of visitors,” said Ravi, another resident.