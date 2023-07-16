State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 15

Though the work for the installation of interlocking tiles is going on at the second park of Bhalla Colony in Chheharta, the vegetation is suffering in the name of development.

Major portion of the park is covered with interlocking tiles. There is a small space for grass where it grows in patches. There is wild growth in all corners of the park. In middle of the park, grass fails to grow due to lack of proper care.

Dry leaves, tree branches and debris are scattered in every corner of the park. The residents claimed that there no sanitation workers had been deployed to clean the park. The residents often ask someone to chop trees and remove garbage from the park. There is no permanent staff for the upkeep of the park.

“The Municipal Corporation is spending funds on redevelopment of the park. The civic body should also make arrangements for its upkeep. After every five to six years, the government sanctions grants for the repair of the boundary walls, benches and pavements of the park but there is no rule for hiring a gardener. In the absence of a caretaker, the equipment installed by the MC in the park gets damaged within months,” said Satinder Pal Singh, a resident of the area.

“Now, the construction work is going on in the park. Interlocking tiles, debris, sand and other material is lying inside park. The residents hope that the condition of the park would improve. New swings and open air gym was installed in the park a few months ago,” said Rakesh, another resident.

“The civic body is making efforts to beautify the park but they should also pay attention towards the green area. The grass should be transplanted on unfilled patches,” he said.