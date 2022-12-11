State players honoured

Tarn Taran, December 10
Students from various Government Elementary Schools in the district were honoured at a function here on Saturday for their performance in the state-level Primary School Games-2022. Sehajdeep Singh of Government Elementary School, Dadehar Sahib — who had bagged two gold medals and a silver medal — was declared the ‘Best Athlete in the State’. Some other students who were honoured at the function are Manjit kaur (GES Jhander), Kamalpreet Kaur (Bhikhiwind Mandi), Amritpal Singh (Dhunn), Jasmeet Kaur (Pandori Gola) and Komaldeep Kaur (Khemkaran - Girls).
