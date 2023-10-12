 Staying focused helped, say shooting stars : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

Three Asian Games medal winners in shooting Ashi Chauksey (from right), Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Sift Kaur at GNDU campus in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, October 11

Three upcoming stars of India’s shooting contingent for Asian Games – Ashi Chouksey, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sift Kaur were in GNDU today to take an exam as they pursue a Bachelor degree in Sports from the university. Among the winners who added significantly to India’s tally of 107 medals at the Asian Games, the three shared their journey, stand-out moments and how they beat the pressure during high-stakes games at the tournament. All three were taking part in their first Asian Games.

Making an all guns blazing comeback in the men’s 50m Rifle 3Ps was not easy for Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. But the shooting star of India not only managed a podium finish, he did so brilliantly. “I knew that I had a bad start and I had that heavy feeling. I had to gather myself up mentally and in between shots, I did a lot of self-talk. It really calmed me and got me to focus on my strengths,” shared Aishwary. He ended his Asian Games outing with a four medal haul, two gold, a silver, a bronze and a new world record in team event. His feat was lauded by PM Modi when he called the young shooter a remarkable champion in a tweet congratulating Tomar’s individual silver.

Another shooting star of India, Ashi Chouksay, who added three to India’s medal count, also shared how she overcame restlessness on competing a high-stakes event. “The pressure one feels during a high- stakes game at an international sports tournament is tremendous and a lot of positive affirmations really help to calm down nerves,” she said as she explained how she kept focus on her own game and not what her competitors were doing.

For Sift, a medicine dropout, the thrill of taking on the Chinese challenge in the shooting arena gave her the determination to hit the bull’s eye. “I had initially felt restless thinking about the Chinese competitors, but when I saw them missing a few shots, that kind of gave me the confidence that I can do better,” she shared. The rest is history, as they say.

Their medal winning performances have not only earned them sporting accolades, but also heart-warming applause from the nation’s sports lovers. Amid the post-win noise, they shared how every now and then they turn to the ‘person’ behind their steady focus and self-belief.

“My elder brother Navdeep Singh, who also represented India in shooting, is the person who thinks of the big picture always. He was the one who pushed me to play in the senior group when I wanted to keep competing in the junior category. He is my go-to person,” shared Aishwary. For Sift, it was her grandmother, who passed away earlier this year in January, who was her biggest driving force. “She was the one I used to speak with before any important game and I still think of her before any tight game.”

Ashi credits her parents for always believing in her, supporting her in pursuing sports and dropping her initial plans of pursuing administrative services.

The three also shared moments which will remain etched in their memory for life. “When I finished the winning shot in the 50m 3P event, I saw my coach crying and it was overwhelming. It gave me goose bumps to see a foreign coach shedding tears of happiness over my win for India,” said Sift.

Ashi said that watching the Tricolour being raised from her podium as the national anthem played in the background was the most exciting and unforgettable moment of her life. “And that too in China,” she added with excitement still in her voice.

For Aishwary, his unprecedented comeback in the men’s 50m Rifle 3Ps takes the cake.

#Asian Games #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

2
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

7
World

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

8
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

9
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

10
Punjab

Sikh man who housed and fed Khalistani militants in India allowed into Canada: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Top News

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Third smuggler held with drug money

Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77

Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77

Before taking over as V-C of the university, he was head of ...


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Bad road: Amritsar MC yet to finalise tender

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77

Units housing batteries raise safety concerns

Elective surgeries, gynae unit remain affected after blaze

'No politics': Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre refuses to allow SYL debate

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak gets rousing welcome in Kapurthala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Patiala's Badi Nadi

Councillors' relatives, aides come in support of contractor

1,56,624 MT of paddy reaches grain markets

Arhtiyas up in arms over slashing of commissiom

Rice millers’ assns press for pending demands