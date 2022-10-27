Steep ramp at Bhandari RoB adds to chaos

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

Unregulated flow of traffic and non-compliance of rules create possibilities of chaos and mishaps on the ever busy Bhandari railway overbridge (ROB).

The ROB receives traffic from five roads which join it from the railway link road, Queen’s road, elevated road, Hall Gate and Gol Bagh side. Yet commuters have been using the single-lane Gole Bagh road for commuting both ways.

Supriya, a resident of Rani Ka Bagh, said she commuted daily to the walled city and back home due to her work. Expressing a lurking fear of an accident waiting to happen, she said the steep ramp-like stretch of the ROB to the Gole Bagh has become extremely dangerous due to its incline. Making the matter worse, vehicles from both sides have been allowed to utilise the ramp. Ideally, the steep ramp should have been categorised as a one-way road.

Surinder Singh of Partap Nagar locality said the roundabout of the ROB had become extremely tricky. Driving a vehicle requires complete attention of all drivers heading towards it. Commuters from all sides come to the roundabout but those leading to the elevated road and to the Hall Gate do not go around it. So commuters from both sides tend to take a kind of short-cut which adds to the confusion for the traffic coming from the Gole Bagh side. Adding to their woes, the Gole Bagh side is no longer one-way.

Most commuters said that a confusing traffic scenario prevails over the ROB which needs to be monitored properly to avoid any mishap.