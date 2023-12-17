Step to check wrong parking by college leads to traffic jam

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

The management of a local college has installed iron barricades with chains on a public passage creating hurdles in the movement of vehicles leading to traffic snarls. The management has allegedly encroached upon land alongside road by installing iron barricades to prevent parking of vehicles along the college wall.

The development has irked residents as they are facing frequent traffic jams in their area. Visitors also face problems as they have to park their vehicles in middle of the road.

“The public is troubled as the traffic movement is not managed properly in the city. No action is being taken against encroachments. The traffic police is busy issuing challans, but no one has any solution to problems a common man faces while commuting on city roads,” said Ravi, a resident.

“The college management has installed barricades on a public passage. Now, people park vehicles in middle of the road. It leads to traffic jams, especially in the evening. The municipal corporation should remove illegal barricades to ease traffic congestion in the area,” said another resident.