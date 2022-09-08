Steps to improve air quality discussed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

A district-level event was organised at the Municipal Corporation Head Office in Ranjit Avenuet to mark International Day of Clean Air for blue skies.

The event was organised to discuss the efforts to improve the air quality in which prominent NGOs of the city, social organisations, universities and college students participated.

Mayor Karamjit Singh participated was the chief guest.

Representatives of major NGOs, social organisations, students of universities and colleges of the city presented their ideas regarding the efforts to improve air quality. In his address, the Mayor appreciated the views of the speakers. He said efforts were being made by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation under various projects to prevent the rising pollution and improve the air quality in the city.

He assured that the MC was making every possible effort to provide a clean environment to the city dwellers for which dedicated funds were also being provided by the Centre and state governments. These funds are being used exclusively for the work being done for the purification of the air.

He said the Centre was already giving preference to electric vehicles instead of diesel and petrol vehicles to prevent pollution and in the coming years, pollution in the country would decrease to its lowest level. He said in order to prevent pollution, maintain clean environment and keep the city green, all citizens should unite and support the MC.

“We will bring the city among number one cities of the world in terms of pollution free environment and cleanliness,” assured the Mayor.