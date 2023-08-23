Sterilisation of stray dogs begins in Amritsar

Amritsar, August 22
As many as 100 stray dogs have been sterilised by the Municipal Corporation in the last 10 days. The civic body has allotted the contract to a private company to sterilise 20,000 stray dogs. Municipal Health Officer (MHO) Dr Kiran Kumar said the dogs were sterilised at the Sterilisation Centre in Mudhal. He said that due to some deficiencies at the Animal Birth Control Centre, Narayangarh, Chheharta, the centre has not become functional yet. He said that the centre would start functioning soon and more stray dogs would be sterilised on a daily basis. Operations will start at both centres from Thursday, said the MHO.
He said that at present, stray dogs are being caught from the area from where the complaint has been received. The stray dogs are released back in the same area after three days post sterilisation and vaccination dose. Dr Kiran Kumar said that more than 35 stray dogs would be caught and sterilised every day from Thursday. He said that the Municipal Corporation will get 20,000 stray dogs sterilised within two years.
