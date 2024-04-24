Stone of Darbar Hall laid in Bangladesh's Gurdwara Tola

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 23

Devotees led by Baba Sukha Singh, head of the Kar Seva sect, Sarhali, reached Gurdwara Tola, Bangla Bazar, in Dhaka where after prayers Baba Sukha Singh laid the foundation stone of the new Darbar Hall in the gurdwara on Monday.

Addressing sangat, Baba Sukha Singh said ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur stayed at this shrine for about two and a half years during his eastern visit. At this place, he got the news of the birth of Guru Gobind Singh and edicts were written by the ninth Sikh Guru in the name of the sangat of Patna.

In 2004, the Kar Seva sect, Sarhali Sahib, was entrusted with the sewa of Gurdwara Sahib in Dhaka. When Pakistan was formed in 1947, Sikh families living here had to migrate from Dhaka and and land of gurdwaras were illegally encroached upon.

The foundation stone of Darbar Hall was laid while retaining the original historical building. Baba Sukha Singh welcomed the sangat who had arrived to visit the shrines of Bangladesh and encouraged the group of Guru Nanak Naam Lewa Sangat living all over the world to contribute to the maintenance of this historical place.

