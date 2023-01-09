Stop politicising SYL issue: BJP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 8

In an appeal to all political parties to come together on the SYL issue, BJP leader Sarchand Singh has asked leaders of political parties to stop politising the issue.

Criticising SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal for his alleged efforts to portray him as a protector of Punjab’s water, Sarchand said it was during SAD’s rule that the procedure to acquire land for the SYL canal was initiated.

He said BJP state chief Ashwani Sharma had already said Punjab did not have any water to share with other states. He said state government should look into the matter from state’s viewpoint and not from its political interest.

