Stop waste water release into irrigation channels, says Amritsar DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 18

The district administration has issued instructions against releasing waste water from households and factories into canals, canal minors and other channels used for supplying water for irrigation in agricultural fields.

Chairing a meeting of the district environment protection committee, Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh said polluting water bodies was a crime against humanity.

He asked the officials of the district administration to ensure that the disposal of waste water into water bodies was immediately stopped. He said the Irrigation Department along with the Panchayati Raj Institutions should raise awareness among the residents.

“The government has plans to provide canal water for domestic consumption purposes after treatment. If waste water is allowed to contaminate water channels, the government’s purpose would be defeated,” he said. He asked the district administration officials to develop model ponds in villages where water could be treated and reused for agriculture.