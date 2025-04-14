DT
PT
Stray cattle population on rise, cow cess fails to solve menace

article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:39 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Stray cattle roam on a road in Amritsar and disrupt traffic flow on Sunday. Sunil kumar
The holy city is grappling with a growing concern over stray animals, particularly cows and bulls, roaming freely on its roads. Despite the state government imposing a cow cess on residents, there appears to be no effective plan in place to address the issue. The levy, intended for the welfare of cows, has been in place for years, but residents claim it has not yielded the desired results.

“It is ironic that the government charges us for cow welfare, yet the number of stray animals continues to rise,” says Sant Ram, a resident.

Another resident Balwant Singh said, “We have seen no noticeable reduction in stray cattle over the years. Instead, their population seems to be increasing.” These sentiments are echoed by many others who are frustrated with the government’s inaction.

Stray animals feeding on garbage heaps, standing in the middle of road and grazing on green belts have become a common sight in the city. The animals can be seen lounging on roads, blocking traffic and posing a risk to commuters especially during night when the visibility is low.

Residents demand a lasting solution to the problem. “The government should find a way to shift these animals to cow shelters. We need more shelters to accommodate these strays and prevent accidents,” said Sarika Mehta, a homemaker. The city currently has three cow shelters run by religious organizations, but it’s clear that more are needed.

The lack of effective management has led to an increase in accidents caused by stray animals. Residents are worried about their safety and demand that the government take immediate action. “It’s not just about animal welfare; it’s about our safety too,” says Sant Ram.

The residents lamented that the government’s cow cess policy seems to be more of a revenue-generating measure than a solution to the stray animal problem.

