Stray dog menace irks Ward No. 59 residents

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 16

Ward No. 59 comprises several localities and streets between Beri Gate and Lohgarh Gate. The walled city area is facing several development-related issues.

Water accumulated in open drains in streets has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Choked sewer in some streets has added to residents woes. Sanitation workers make regular efforts to drain sewer water. Sometimes, residents complain of potable water shortage and contaminated supply during summers.

The stray dog menace is one of the major issue in the area. Residents claim that the number of stray dogs has multiplied to hundreds during past few years. Groups of 10 to 20 stray dogs can be seen roaming in streets. Children and elderly avoid going out of homes due to fear of stray dogs, say residents.

“Residents are unable to sleep properly as stray dogs bark continuously in the night. Dog bite cases are on the rise. The municipal corporation has failed to check the stray dog menace. Some residents feed dogs. This has aggravated the problem,” said a resident of Gali Tiwarian Wali.

Residents claimed that door-to-door collection of garbage was irregular in their area.

“The garbage collection service is irregular in the area. Residents throw waste on street corners, which keeps lying there for three to four days. There are no proper arrangements to maintain sanitation in the area. People dump construction debris on the roadside. The MC must ensure regular lifting of garbage in the area,” said Rakesh Dhawan, a resident of Lohgarh Gate.