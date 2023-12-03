Street play marks Day 1 of theatre fest

Amritsar, December 2
The third Aaina National Theatre Festival, which will showcase critically acclaimed stage production groups from across the nation, was inaugurated here today.
The event — organised collectively by Dastak Theatre, Ministry of Culture, Delhi Government, North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, and Punjab Natshala — will run until December 8.
At the inaugural ceremony, Suman Kumar, drama secretary of Sangeet Natak Academy in Delhi, Shiromani Award-winning playwright Jatinder Brar and several other eminent theatre artists witnessed a tribute to the cultural repertoire of Punjab.
The festival kicked off with a street play and folk performances by local artistes. Kala Troupe from Delhi staged ‘Nugra Ka Tamasha’, the story of a young boy named Albela, whose parents get him married at age four due to custom and superstition. Albela, born to his parents long after their marriage, is under mortal danger — his parents are told by an astrologer that he would be bitten by a snake at age 22. Out of fear, his parents get him married him when he’s still a child. The play, directed by Suman Kumar, featured fine acting and impressive music, with the use of traditional instruments like nagada, flute and sarangi.
