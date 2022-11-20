Street vendors protest outside MC’s office

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

Irked at the attitude of the civic body officials, street vendors under the banner of All Punjab Rehri Fahdi Union protested outside the office of Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

Inderpal Arya, president , All Punjab Rehri Fahdi Union, along with street vendors demonstrated against the MC Commissioner, Kumar Saurabh Raj, for misbehaving with him. Arya had gone to submit a memorandum to the Commisioner.

Later on, the memorandum was submitted to Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh. Arya said the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab came to power to address the issues of the street vendors. He said he would also meet Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar in this regard.

The MC had recently written to the Police Commissioner to take an action against Arya. In a complaint, the Estate Wing officials of the MC stated that when a Municipal Corporation team visited to remove the vendors, who sell fish, chicken and meat by encroaching upon the government land at railway crossing number 22. Arya along with other vendors obstructed the work. It has been stated in the complaint that a case should be registered against Arya and his associates for occupying the government land and obstructing government work. The police have started investigation as soon as the complaint was received.