Street vendors whose kiosks ruined in fire get compensation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 25

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, who is also the president of the District Red Cross Society, on Tuesday handed over compensation of Rs 10-15,000 to the families of the street vendors whose shops/pits were destroyed in fire allegedly ignited by some miscreants at Mirankot Chowk.

Inviting the heads of the affected families, Sunita Devi, Sajan Roy, Munna Devi, Kishan Viswash, Nanne Lal and Rashida Khatun, DC Thori said these vendors will be provided help to set up their small businesses once again.

Expressing his regret for the incident, he said the Red Cross has always supported needy persons. “With the support of the philanthropists of Amritsar, I have got immense relief by helping these suffering families. The vendors were raising their family by setting up different types of pits at Mirankot Chowk, but on the night of June 13, six pits were completely gutted in fire. We wish them well and promise all kinds of support to these families,” he said.

The Red Cross in its investigation realised that the pits were the sole means of livelihood for these families and an estimated amount of Rs 10-15,000 required to set up a shop again has been given to them.

Red Cross secretary Samson Masih said when their team got to know about the incident, they gave information to the Deputy Commissioner, so he immediately instructed the Red Cross to give compensation.

