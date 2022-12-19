Stretch of Problems: Damaged water pipes hold up four-lane work at Rajasansi

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, December 18

The national highway (NH-354) from Amritsar to Ramdas and on to Dera Baba Nanak, conceived as a four-lane project, has been stuck at Rajasansi town as the Nagar Panchayat has asked the construction company to replace their water supply lines which they allege has been damaged due to the ongoing work.

The construction of a four-lane road from Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak has been completed on the stretch, from Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport to Rajasansi town while most of the construction work on the next stretch from Rajasansi town to Ramdas is also complete. However, a small stretch of a few kilometers within the Rajasansi town is not being developed as a four-lane road.

Construction work on the four-lane road was started by the construction company but office-bearers of the Nagar Panchayat alleged that the company had damaged the water supply lines of the town. The company stopped the work some months back and asked the contractor to replace the damaged supply line with new pipes at its own expenses.

The construction work halted and residents have been facing a bumpy ride on the road. Indarpal Singh Lalli, president, Rajasansi Nagar Panchayat said, “The company has sent the proposal for approval and will get the nod soon.”