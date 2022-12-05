Stretch of Problems: Narrow lanes on National Highway-1 from Daburji to Manawala lead to traffic jams

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been constructing flyovers to ease traffic congestions on National Highway-1 from Daburji to Manawala, the improper arrangements and traffic diversions are causing long traffic jams. The construction company has left narrow lanes on both sides of the road for the movement of traffic. The traffic from Amritsar to Jalandhar diverted from double lane to single narrow lane with several hurdles.

The commuters claimed that during the movement of machines being used by the construction company, the traffic get halted for a few minutes. Such stop halts cause long jams.

Amrit Kaur, a bank employee at Jandiala, said, “Generally, we face long traffic jam on GT road near Daburji in the evening. There was no need to construct an overbridge as there was no such traffic congestion before the start of construction. Now, we are facing regular traffic jams. The work may continue for next two years and such jams will continue on this stretch.”

It is worth mentioning that after the construction of Tarn Taran bypass the traffic from Bathinda side also meet at Manwala and heads towards the city. The road also links the southern Punjab districts with Pathankot and Jammu and Kashmir that is why it witnessed heavy traffic all the day.

“The NHAI had completed the work on NH-1 a few years back. Flyovers should be constructed earlier. Now again people will face inconvenience for the next two years. The authorities should complete the work in time-bound manner,” said another commuter Racchpal Singh.