Strict vigil around strong rooms in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept in strong rooms amid strict security bandobast. On Monday, officials on election duty were engaged in storing EVMs in strong rooms. Unprecedented security cover was thrown in and around the strong rooms. State and Central forces have been deployed to guard these rooms.

Separate strong rooms have been established for all 11 Assembly segments. For Ajnala Assembly seat, the strong room has been set up at Government College, Ajnala; for Rajasansi at Government Nursing College for Girls at Medical Enclave; for Majitha at Mai Bhago Government Polytechnic College for Women; for Jandiala at Senior Secondary Residential Meritorious School; for Amritsar North at Government Institute of Garment Technology situated inside Mai Bhago Government Polytechnic College for Women; for Amritsar West at Government Polytechnic College, Chheharta; for Amritsar Central at Government Industrial Training Institute; for Amritsar East at Government Senior Secondary School, Town Hall; for Amritsar South at Multi-skilled Development Centre; for Attari at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School for Boys; and for Baba Bakala at Sri Mata Ganga Kanya Senior Secondary School, Baba Bakala.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. As many as 117 candidates were in the fray for 11 Assembly seats in the district. Of these candidates, 43 are from national and state recognised political parties, while 34 are from registered political parties and 40 are Independents.