Stubble burning goes unchecked in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 1

Although the district administration claimed to have taken all necessary steps to check stubble burning, a large number of farm fire incidents were reported from several villages in the area on Sunday.

Clouds of smoke were seen touching sky on the link road leading from Bengalipur village to Sheron village that polluted the environment and reduced visibility.

The farmers burning paddy stubble said they had to sow peas before sowing wheat. They said there was no other option except to burn crop residue to prepare fields in a shortest time.

