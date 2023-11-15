Stubble burning seasonal factor for pollution, dust prime cause: Experts

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, November 14

Even as pollution caused by burning crop stubble has grabbed attention due to a surge in pollution levels across North India, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) experts stated that the prime contributors on normal days are dust, vehicular emissions and industrial pollution.

The annual average AQI till October this year was 108. The AQI was 122 last year and 111 in 2021. A cursory look at the monthly average AQI this year revealed that it was maximum in January at 176, 142 in February, 98 in March, 118 in April, 111 in May, 89 in June, 73 in July, 86 in August, 85 in September and 104 in October.

Another important parameter to evaluate the air quality is PM10 (particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers or less). As these particles are small enough to pass through the throat and nose and enter the lungs, medicos said that once inhaled, they can affect heart and lungs causing serious health issues.

These PM10 particles are found in abundance in dust and smoke which are a major factor for pollution emanating out of road activities and construction. So far, this year’s annual average of PM10 was 98.97. It was 107.37 last year and 107.04 in 2021.

Sandeep Gupta, environmental engineer, PPCB, said dust was a major contributor to environmental pollution in the city. It is followed by vehicular and industrial pollution. He said it was not possible to share the presence of these pollutants in the environment. Most harmful gases like nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide were available in the immediate environment of the city, he added.

