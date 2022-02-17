Student shines in Taekwondo meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Gurleen Kaur, a student of GGSSSS Mall Road bagged the third position in the International Open Taekwondo Championship held in Jaipur recently. She participated in 46-kg category and bagged the third prize. She was honoured by school principal Mandeep Kaur in the school premises by giving her a certificate and medal for her achievement. Mandeep Kaur also praised the efforts of students and staff of the school in encouraging sports activities.

Programme on banking Skills

The Post-Graduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, Amritsar, organised an 'Orientation Programme on Skills Sets Required to Sustain Banking and Financial Sector: A Rendezvous with Reality'. Kanwaljit Singh lead trainer of Punjab Bajaj Finserv, who was the resource person in the programme, stressed on the role of financial services in modern economies. Principal Dr Mehal Singh earlier said the primary objective of the programme was to provide guidance on various skills required for rendering banking and financial services. Dr AK Kahlon, Dean and Head and Programme Director welcoming the guest speakers also introduced the distinguished guest Dr Samiya, Assistant Prof who also emphasised on the rising importance of financial services.

DAV team reaches Attari border

A team of students of journalism department and NSS cadets headed by SVEEP nodal officer Barinder Jit Singh reached the Attari-Wagah border and met BSF men and made them aware about voting. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said the college students are working to make the soldiers aware of voting. He added that everyone should vote without temptation and fear. During this exercise, all the soldiers took a pledge to vote enthusiastically in the upcoming elections. Prof Sandeep Kumar, Nodal Officer, SVEEP Social media Awareness said just as they are playing their part in making India a strong nation, in the same way they have to participate by voting for a strong democracy. The soldiers, while fulfilling their responsibility towards the society, have to motivate to the common people too for voting. During this, he appealed to everyone to vote with the family. On this occasion, all the soldiers took a pledge to vote without any temptation and fear. The song "Aao Vote Paan Chaliye" was performed by singer and composer Harinder Sohal to infuse new spirit and enthusiasm in the soldiers.