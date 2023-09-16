 Students Attend Internship Training : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Students Attend Internship Training
Campus notes

Students Attend Internship Training

Students Attend Internship Training


Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Innovation Council of DAV College, Amritsar, organised an Internship Training on HTML, CSS and My SQL for its students under the guidance of Principal and IIC president Dr. Amardeep Gupta. Two Students of B.Sc. (IT) Sem IV, Bharti and Nisha attended four months internship training with S.R Software Solutions. Similarly, 2 Students of B.Sc (IT) -Sem IV, Dhruv and Harman attended 2 months internship training with S.R Software Solutions. Principal Dr. Gupta congratulated these students and shared that internship gives a student the opportunity for career exploration and development, and to learn new skills. Through Internship, students get actively engaged with the practical side of their learning like problem-solving, creative thinking, digital-skills, teamwork etc. Similarly, it offers the employer the opportunity to bring new ideas and energy into the workplace, develop talent and potentially build a pipeline for future full-time employees.

SRA principal honoured

Dr Vinodita Sankhyan, Principal of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar was honoured with ‘The Best Principal’ award by Rotary Club Civil. She was conferred this award by the Chief Guest, Former DPI, Jasmeet Nayar at a grand event organized at the Service Club. Bharat Vikas Parishad also felicitated Dr. Sankhyan on the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day for her relentless contributions in the field of education. MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was the chief guest at the event held at DAV College, Hathi Gate, Amritsar. The school management along with the president Balbir Bajaj, congratulated Dr. Sankhyan for this achievement. Principal Dr. Sankhyan added that she is committed to the school, it is her ‘Karam Bhoomi’.

Parkash Utsav celebrated

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organized a special assembly on the occasion of Parkash Utsav of Guru Granth Sahib with religious fervour and reverence. The students sang shabads and holy verses from the Guru Granth Sahib ‘inspiring and enlightening all to follow the teachings and preaching of the Holy Scripture. The students threw light on the historic journey of the first Parkash of Sri Guru Granth Sahib that began in 1604 from Gurudwara Ramsar Sahib to Harminder Sahib (The Golden Temple). It is a spiritual guide, not only for Sikhs but for the whole humanity. In the end, the students took a pledge to live a productive and selfless life and serve humanity for a harmonious society as guided by the Gurus. Dr.Pallavi Sethi, Principal urged the students to follow the path of truthfulness and righteousness and to imbibe good moral values as per the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib.

CKD celebrates Parkash Purb

Sri Guru Granth Sahib first Parkash Utsav was celebrated with great fervour, devotion, respect and enthusiasm by CKD at Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib. The religious program was started with the recitation of Sri Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by the melodious Kirtan chanted by Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Golden Avenue Kirtan Jatha and Bibi Prabhjot Kaur Ragi Jatha. In order to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh, Nirguniyara magazine was released after re-publication with a new look and content by CKD at this occasion. President Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar encouraged all sangat to lead their lives in accordance with teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. He emphasized not only on adopting Gurbani’s ideology in his life but also on the need to propagate it.

Spring Dale lifts Cricket Trophy

Spring Daleans got yet another reason to celebrate the success when their buddies lifted the trophy after being declared the overall winners of the Zonal level Cricket tournament. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, elatedly shared that his school teams for boys proved their metal by winning the tournament in the under-14, under-17 and under-19 categories. Sandhu added that during the thrilling final matches his boys showed a remarkably disciplined body language and focus which turned the matches to their favor. Principal, Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the winners on the occasion.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

3
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

6
Haryana

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

7
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

8
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

9
Business

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade

10
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Don't Miss

View All
Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Top News

IAF to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia

Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Day 3: Army pounds forest in Kokernag to flush out ultras

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch

To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says SC

Explain how 4 Editors Guild members promoted enmity in Manipur, says SC

Chandrayaan-1 data links earth electrons to water on moon

Chandrayaan-1 data links earth electrons to water on moon


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 2: Residents of Ward No.2 irked over lack of civic amenities

Four arrested with weapons, heroin

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Dera Bassi, Balongi reel under power outages

Defunct fountains in Chandigarh to spring back to life

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Excise Policy Scam: SC defers hearing on Sisodia’s bail application to October 4

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

MC holds rally on cleanliness

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Tricksters dupe realtor of Rs 1.5L, gold; 3 booked

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended

‘INDIA intact at national level’

World Ozone Day celebrated