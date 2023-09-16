Students Attend Internship Training

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Innovation Council of DAV College, Amritsar, organised an Internship Training on HTML, CSS and My SQL for its students under the guidance of Principal and IIC president Dr. Amardeep Gupta. Two Students of B.Sc. (IT) Sem IV, Bharti and Nisha attended four months internship training with S.R Software Solutions. Similarly, 2 Students of B.Sc (IT) -Sem IV, Dhruv and Harman attended 2 months internship training with S.R Software Solutions. Principal Dr. Gupta congratulated these students and shared that internship gives a student the opportunity for career exploration and development, and to learn new skills. Through Internship, students get actively engaged with the practical side of their learning like problem-solving, creative thinking, digital-skills, teamwork etc. Similarly, it offers the employer the opportunity to bring new ideas and energy into the workplace, develop talent and potentially build a pipeline for future full-time employees.

SRA principal honoured

Dr Vinodita Sankhyan, Principal of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar was honoured with ‘The Best Principal’ award by Rotary Club Civil. She was conferred this award by the Chief Guest, Former DPI, Jasmeet Nayar at a grand event organized at the Service Club. Bharat Vikas Parishad also felicitated Dr. Sankhyan on the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day for her relentless contributions in the field of education. MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was the chief guest at the event held at DAV College, Hathi Gate, Amritsar. The school management along with the president Balbir Bajaj, congratulated Dr. Sankhyan for this achievement. Principal Dr. Sankhyan added that she is committed to the school, it is her ‘Karam Bhoomi’.

Parkash Utsav celebrated

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organized a special assembly on the occasion of Parkash Utsav of Guru Granth Sahib with religious fervour and reverence. The students sang shabads and holy verses from the Guru Granth Sahib ‘inspiring and enlightening all to follow the teachings and preaching of the Holy Scripture. The students threw light on the historic journey of the first Parkash of Sri Guru Granth Sahib that began in 1604 from Gurudwara Ramsar Sahib to Harminder Sahib (The Golden Temple). It is a spiritual guide, not only for Sikhs but for the whole humanity. In the end, the students took a pledge to live a productive and selfless life and serve humanity for a harmonious society as guided by the Gurus. Dr.Pallavi Sethi, Principal urged the students to follow the path of truthfulness and righteousness and to imbibe good moral values as per the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib.

CKD celebrates Parkash Purb

Sri Guru Granth Sahib first Parkash Utsav was celebrated with great fervour, devotion, respect and enthusiasm by CKD at Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib. The religious program was started with the recitation of Sri Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by the melodious Kirtan chanted by Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Golden Avenue Kirtan Jatha and Bibi Prabhjot Kaur Ragi Jatha. In order to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh, Nirguniyara magazine was released after re-publication with a new look and content by CKD at this occasion. President Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar encouraged all sangat to lead their lives in accordance with teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. He emphasized not only on adopting Gurbani’s ideology in his life but also on the need to propagate it.

Spring Dale lifts Cricket Trophy

Spring Daleans got yet another reason to celebrate the success when their buddies lifted the trophy after being declared the overall winners of the Zonal level Cricket tournament. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, elatedly shared that his school teams for boys proved their metal by winning the tournament in the under-14, under-17 and under-19 categories. Sandhu added that during the thrilling final matches his boys showed a remarkably disciplined body language and focus which turned the matches to their favor. Principal, Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the winners on the occasion.