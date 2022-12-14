Students clinch medals in Taekwondo championship

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 13

Two students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabal, performed incredibly in 23rd Open Punjab State Sub-Junior Cadet, Junior, Senior Male Taekwondo Championship-2022 held at Ludhiana recently. These students of class V are Anshdeep Singh who won a gold medal and Gurnoor Singh who got a bronze. Urminder Kaur, principal of the school, said the students were honoured by Manjit Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet Singh Sethi and Jatinderbir Singh, members of the administrative committee, at a function organised on Tuesday.