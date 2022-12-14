Students clinch medals in Taekwondo championship

Tarn Taran, December 13
Two students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabal, performed incredibly in 23rd Open Punjab State Sub-Junior Cadet, Junior, Senior Male Taekwondo Championship-2022 held at Ludhiana recently. These students of class V are Anshdeep Singh who won a gold medal and Gurnoor Singh who got a bronze. Urminder Kaur, principal of the school, said the students were honoured by Manjit Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet Singh Sethi and Jatinderbir Singh, members of the administrative committee, at a function organised on Tuesday.
