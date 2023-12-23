Students get tips on kitchen gardening

Tarn Taran, December 22
The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Booh, organised a one-day training for school students on vegetable kitchen garden. About 70 students of Government High Sigh school, Kalia Sakatra, participated in the training programme. Dr Puneet Malhotra, Deputy Director, gave information about the various vocational courses run by the KVK. Training in-charge Dr Nirmal Singh said with the vegetables grown from the vegetable kitchen garden, supply nutrients and we get fresh and pesticide residue free vegetables.
He said a kitchen garden also develops interest in manual work among children. Dr Pivarjit Kaur Dhillon said girls can start their own work after completing their studies by making a subsidiary business such as various products prepared from milk, meat products, pickles, marmalade and chutney.
