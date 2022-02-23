Students in Amritsar use art as a medium of self-expression

Amritsar, February 22
The inaugural event of the two-day art festival, ‘Phulkari’ was held here today. The festival is being organised in collaboration with Mumbai-based art group ‘Poetrusic’.
The inaugural event of the festival, an art workshop — ‘I Claim’— was conducted by artist and environmentalist Rachna Toshniwal. Toshniwal, who is known for promoting eco-friendly practices, taught the participants how to use art as a medium of self- expression.
Another workshop was also held, wherein students were explained about the art of using improvisational theatre as a medium to help children express themselves, hone creativity and overcome stage fright.
Deepa Swani, president, Phulkari Women of Amritsar, said, “Amritsar is a culturally developed city and our events are content-driven. The art festival has been organised to enrich people, who are interested in creative content, to add value to individual’s growth. We will host a new genre of poetry on the second and the concluding day. Poetry is generally recited, but its theatre performance is a unique concept.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...
Won't allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris
EAM hopes to resolve issue with China through dialogue