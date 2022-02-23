Students in Amritsar use art as a medium of self-expression

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 22

The inaugural event of the two-day art festival, ‘Phulkari’ was held here today. The festival is being organised in collaboration with Mumbai-based art group ‘Poetrusic’.

The inaugural event of the festival, an art workshop — ‘I Claim’— was conducted by artist and environmentalist Rachna Toshniwal. Toshniwal, who is known for promoting eco-friendly practices, taught the participants how to use art as a medium of self- expression.

Another workshop was also held, wherein students were explained about the art of using improvisational theatre as a medium to help children express themselves, hone creativity and overcome stage fright.

Deepa Swani, president, Phulkari Women of Amritsar, said, “Amritsar is a culturally developed city and our events are content-driven. The art festival has been organised to enrich people, who are interested in creative content, to add value to individual’s growth. We will host a new genre of poetry on the second and the concluding day. Poetry is generally recited, but its theatre performance is a unique concept.”