Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, bag 19 medals in sports

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, showed their remarkable performance in the recently concluded athletics meet organised by Sri Guru Arjan Dev Sahodaya at Howard Lane School, Thatha village, Tarn Taran. Students from 17 CBSE schools from the district participated in the competition. Principal of the school Manisha Sood said Amritveer Singh (U-17) and Gursahil Singh (U-19) won first position in shotput, U-17 (boys) won second position and U-17 (girls) team won third position in shotput. In track events U-17 (girls), U-17 (boys), U-19 (girls) won the second position in 100-m dash, U-19 (girls) won second position in 400-m race. Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, director of the institute, said players of the institute won a total of 19 medals.

Cake-Mixing Ceremony held at AGC

Amritsar: Amritsar Group of Colleges organised its annual event cake-mixing ceremony ahead of Christmas. Principals of various schools of Amritsar marked their presence in the ceremony. All ingredients of festive fruit cake (i.e. mixed peels, prunes & brown sugar, etc.) are marinated together with wine and liquor one month before Christmas and then on the occasion is cut and distributed to all the friends, family & relatives. The Department of Hotel management, AGC, hosted the ceremony ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Motivational talk for NCC aspirants

A motivational talk was organised in Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar on Wednesday. Col Karnail Singh, Commanding Officer, 11 Punjab Battalion (NCC) was the guest speaker. Students of classes VII and VIII and the NCC cadets attended the session. Commanding Officer emphasised on the importance of hard work, education and discipline in one’s life. He added that from the very young age, a child must set the priorities of his life and consider health the foremost priority. He should come out of his comfort zone to lead a peaceful and contented life. In one-to-one session, the students asked their queries about joining NCC which were satisfactorily answered by the guest speaker.

students excel in Special Olympics

Students of Bhavan’s Muskaan, a school run by the management of Bhavan’s SL Public School, for differently abled children, showed splendid performance in 23rd Punjab State Special Olympics held at Ludhiana from November 18 to 20. Over 500 students from 40 schools participated in the event. Anushka bagged the gold medal in soft ball throw, silver medal in 50-m run and cash prize of Rs 500. Mannat, another student, clinched a silver medal in softball throw, a bronze medal in 50-m run and cash prize of Rs 1100 in ramp walk. Simran got two bronze medals in soft ball throw and 50-m run. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and Director principal Dr Anita Bhalla extended their heartiest congratulations to the winners.

Lecture on Punjabi at BBK DAV

The Bhasha Manch of PG Department of Punjabi, BBK DAV College for Women, organised a lecture to raise awareness about the relevance of Punjabi Language in the present times under the directions of Department of Higher Education and Languages, Government of Punjab. Noted Punjabi writer Bhupinder Singh Sandhu was the resource person for the event. Principal Pushpinder Walia encouraged the students to respect and love their mother tongue. She inspired the youth to realize the true worth of Punjabi and persuaded them to take pride in it. Walia appreciated the efforts of Government of Punjab for celebrating November as a month to promote Punjabi language. In his address, Sandhu dwelled on the role of the prominent Punjabi writers, who contributed tremendously towards the growth of the Punjabi language.

11 students placed in TCS

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) conducted campus placement drive of TCS on its campus for the students of 2019-2023 batch. The company shortlisted the students on the basis of technical and mental ability tests at a salary package of Rs 3.36 lakh per annum. The selected students are Priya Mehta, Salil Chandan, Seijal Bhalla, Snehdeep kaur, Sparsh Mehra, Tamanna Sharma, Taranpreet Kaur Siddel, Tashmeen kaur, Tushar Arora, Tushar Bharti, Raghav Mago. Chairman AGC Advocate Amit Sharma congratulated the students and their parents for this achievement. Principal V K Banga congratulated the selected candidates and wished them a successful life ahead.

Workshop on unconventional careers

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organised a workshop on new age unconventional career today. The speaker for the day was Sumit Wason, who is a certified career coach and Senior Manager Educational Partnership UPES (Dehradun) and Pearl Academy. Principal Pallavi Sethi thanked the speaker for guiding the students and motivated the students to be judicious in the choice of their career. /oc