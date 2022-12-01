 Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, bag 19 medals in sports : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, bag 19 medals in sports

Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, bag 19 medals in sports

Students with their medals in Tarn Taran on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, showed their remarkable performance in the recently concluded athletics meet organised by Sri Guru Arjan Dev Sahodaya at Howard Lane School, Thatha village, Tarn Taran. Students from 17 CBSE schools from the district participated in the competition. Principal of the school Manisha Sood said Amritveer Singh (U-17) and Gursahil Singh (U-19) won first position in shotput, U-17 (boys) won second position and U-17 (girls) team won third position in shotput. In track events U-17 (girls), U-17 (boys), U-19 (girls) won the second position in 100-m dash, U-19 (girls) won second position in 400-m race. Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, director of the institute, said players of the institute won a total of 19 medals.

Cake-Mixing Ceremony held at AGC

Amritsar: Amritsar Group of Colleges organised its annual event cake-mixing ceremony ahead of Christmas. Principals of various schools of Amritsar marked their presence in the ceremony. All ingredients of festive fruit cake (i.e. mixed peels, prunes & brown sugar, etc.) are marinated together with wine and liquor one month before Christmas and then on the occasion is cut and distributed to all the friends, family & relatives. The Department of Hotel management, AGC, hosted the ceremony ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Motivational talk for NCC aspirants

A motivational talk was organised in Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar on Wednesday. Col Karnail Singh, Commanding Officer, 11 Punjab Battalion (NCC) was the guest speaker. Students of classes VII and VIII and the NCC cadets attended the session. Commanding Officer emphasised on the importance of hard work, education and discipline in one’s life. He added that from the very young age, a child must set the priorities of his life and consider health the foremost priority. He should come out of his comfort zone to lead a peaceful and contented life. In one-to-one session, the students asked their queries about joining NCC which were satisfactorily answered by the guest speaker.

students excel in Special Olympics

Students of Bhavan’s Muskaan, a school run by the management of Bhavan’s SL Public School, for differently abled children, showed splendid performance in 23rd Punjab State Special Olympics held at Ludhiana from November 18 to 20. Over 500 students from 40 schools participated in the event. Anushka bagged the gold medal in soft ball throw, silver medal in 50-m run and cash prize of Rs 500. Mannat, another student, clinched a silver medal in softball throw, a bronze medal in 50-m run and cash prize of Rs 1100 in ramp walk. Simran got two bronze medals in soft ball throw and 50-m run. Chairman Avinash Mohindru and Director principal Dr Anita Bhalla extended their heartiest congratulations to the winners.

Lecture on Punjabi at BBK DAV

The Bhasha Manch of PG Department of Punjabi, BBK DAV College for Women, organised a lecture to raise awareness about the relevance of Punjabi Language in the present times under the directions of Department of Higher Education and Languages, Government of Punjab. Noted Punjabi writer Bhupinder Singh Sandhu was the resource person for the event. Principal Pushpinder Walia encouraged the students to respect and love their mother tongue. She inspired the youth to realize the true worth of Punjabi and persuaded them to take pride in it. Walia appreciated the efforts of Government of Punjab for celebrating November as a month to promote Punjabi language. In his address, Sandhu dwelled on the role of the prominent Punjabi writers, who contributed tremendously towards the growth of the Punjabi language.

11 students placed in TCS

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) conducted campus placement drive of TCS on its campus for the students of 2019-2023 batch. The company shortlisted the students on the basis of technical and mental ability tests at a salary package of Rs 3.36 lakh per annum. The selected students are Priya Mehta, Salil Chandan, Seijal Bhalla, Snehdeep kaur, Sparsh Mehra, Tamanna Sharma, Taranpreet Kaur Siddel, Tashmeen kaur, Tushar Arora, Tushar Bharti, Raghav Mago. Chairman AGC Advocate Amit Sharma congratulated the students and their parents for this achievement. Principal V K Banga congratulated the selected candidates and wished them a successful life ahead.

Workshop on unconventional careers

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, organised a workshop on new age unconventional career today. The speaker for the day was Sumit Wason, who is a certified career coach and Senior Manager Educational Partnership UPES (Dehradun) and Pearl Academy. Principal Pallavi Sethi thanked the speaker for guiding the students and motivated the students to be judicious in the choice of their career. /oc

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar's calls Punjabis 'bewakoof kaum', apologises after comment stirs controversy

3
Brand Connect

Australia - Maggie Beer Keto Diet Gummies Gold Coast Keto Gummies SHOCKING Chemist Warehouse?

4
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

5
Punjab

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

6
Nation

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

7
Nation

‘Making bad films is not a crime, but…’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid stands by his comments on ‘Kashmir Files’

8
Trending

Karnataka farmer gets Rs 8 for 205 kg onions after travelling 416 km, receipt goes viral

9
Brand Connect

Kaley Cuoco Keto Gummies SHOCKING Shark Tank EXPOSED Reviews [Side Effects Warning]

10
Punjab

G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 4.92 pc turnout in first hour of polling; centenarian woman, ex-CM Rupani among early voters

89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

On third such occasion in Supreme Court’s history, all-women bench formed to hear matters

On third such occasion in Supreme Court’s history, all-women bench formed to hear matters

The two-judge bench is currently sitting in Court No 11 of t...

Moga singer-cop booked for promoting gun culture

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours

Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test

Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test

Before he undergoes the narco analysis test, a general check...

‘Korean’ woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral

'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral

Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

Tarn Taran diary: Sale of synthetic strings continues unabated

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to host two key G20 meets in January, March

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab Poonawala’s ‘confessions’ have no legal validity, say experts

Land pooling: BJP proposes to amend Delhi Development Act

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Punjab's only women drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert