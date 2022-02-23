Students ‘open fire’ in Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar, 2 hurt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 22

Even as the Model Code of Conduct is still in place and the Punjab Police have been on alert, a clash between two student groups of a private IELTS and immigration centre allegedly led to firing in the posh Ranjit Avenue, B-block, here on Tuesday.

The investigations have been launched and a case was being registered after taking the statements of the injured. Nobody will be allowed to take law into their hands. The suspects will be arrested and appropriate action will be taken. Palwinder Singh, ACP

Following the incident, the cops reached the spot and started investigations. Institute owner Aman Singh sustained a bullet injury, while a student Shobhit was admitted to the Civil Hospital due to sharp weapon injury.

It was alleged that Rajbhinder Singh, whose father is in the police, along with his accomplices indulged in firing. He had a quarrel with Aman Singh over some monetary issue. They later fled after threatening.

Aman Singh, a resident of Gate Hakima, told the police that he runs an immigration office ‘Aradhya’ where he also opened an institute of spoken English and IELTS. He said Rajbhinder took admission to his centre and enrolled for a 10-day package. Though his tenure ended, he still used to enter the class and disturb other students.

He said on Tuesday, he was asked to leave the class, but he started creating a ruckus and called his accomplices. He alleged that they took out a pistol and sharp weapons and attacked him. He said one of them fired several gun shots. Following this, panic gripped the market and the police were informed.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Palwinder Singh said the investigations have been launched and a case was being registered after taking the statements of the injured. He said nobody would be allowed to take law into their hands and creating law and order trouble. The suspects would be arrested and appropriate action would be taken.

ACP Palwinder Singh, however, said during preliminary probe, the claims of firing could not be confirmed.