Students participated in Punjab State Special Olympics

Tribune News Service

Muskaan School

Amritsar: Students of Muskaan, a school for special children by Bhavans, participated in the 24th Punjab State Special Olympics, competing in various sporting events. Students won several medals, including a gold medal, four silver medals and three bronze medals. In the 50m race, Eknoor won gold and Mannat secured a silver medal. In softball, Mannat won silver and Anushka, Sonia and Eknoor won bronze medals. Principal Dr Anita Bhalla and chairman Avinash Mahendru congratulated the winners.

Spring Dale Senior School

It was a proud moment for Spring Dale Senior School as the school team won during the regional-cluster level round of the prestigious 'CBSE Heritage Quiz' held in Chandigarh. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said the school's quiz team comprising Raghuvansh Wadhwa of Class XI, Gursidak Kaur Boparai of Class X and Nitya Singhania of Class XII secured the top position and made it to the finals, to be held in Delhi. Sandhu said the students registered an impressive victory by trouncing 30 teams from all across the region to make it to the top slot. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma congratulated the winners and said reaching the nationals is a recognition of the emphasis on competency based education promoted in the school, providing the students an edge over rote learning.

Excelsum High Sr Secondary School

Excelsum High Senior Secondary School celebrated its annual sports day with great verve and camaraderie. The programme began with a welcome song, which was followed by a march past. Afterwards, various races were conducted for the students, along with athletics like taekwondo, dumbbells, lazium, yoga, PT drill, hooplas and dandiya. Chief guest Sushil Kumar Tuli, DEO (SE), Amritsar, presided over the event and felicitated the winners.

Khalsa College Girls Sr sec School

Students of Khalsa College Girls Senior secondary School, under Khalsa College Governing Council, excelled in an National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp. On the occasion, Principal Puneet Kaur Nagpal said 24 Punjab Battalion Army Wing NCC cadets of the school participated in the 10-day camp at Khalsa College Engineering and Technology, Ranjit Avenue. The cadets participated in every activity with great enthusiasm and won 27 medals. She said they stood first, securing a medal and trophy. Special honour was given by National Cadet Corps Caretaker Kamalpreet Kaur Gill and Colonel Alok Dhami.

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme

To provide information about religious, historical and heritage sites and create awareness regarding tourism, the Tourism Department, with the support of the district administration, is going to organise logo and tagline creation competitions depicting Amritsar under Swadesh Darshan 2.0. ADC Harpreet Singh said all residents of the state can take part in it. The last date of these competitions is December 31. He said applicants can send their creations by email to sadda.asr0gmail.com. He appealed to the principals of all schools in the district to encourage the children to participate in these competitions. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000 for second and third positions.