campus notes

Students pay tributes to Rabindranath Tagore

Students of DAV School pay tributes to Rabindranath Tagore in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, held a special assembly on the occasion of birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, also called Gurudev. He was the first Indian to receive Nobel Prize in Literature for his work ‘Gitanjali’. Students read out excerpts from his life, recited poems written by him and sang inspirational song. They also read some of his famous inspirational quotes which will always ring in the minds of the people for decades to come. Balwinder Singh, officiating teacher in charge of the school, paid tributes to Tagore and told students to imbibe the values of this great personality and follow the path shown by him for a meaningful life.

13 get placed in Capgemini

Thirteen students of DAV College, Amritsar, got placed in Capgemini, a French multinational information technology services and consulting company. The selected candidates will work as analysts on an annual salary package of Rs 2.75 lakh. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said most of the computer students have been given job offers in campus placements. Prof Vikram Sharma, in-charge of placements, said reputed domestic and foreign MNCs are showing interest in the college for placements. Famous companies such as TCS, IBM, Infosys and Wipro offered campus placements to many computer students. Considering the economic slowdown and the post-pandemic conditions, it is an achievement in itself that the best and top recruiters are selecting our students.

Field Marshal Manekshaw remembered

Bhavans SL Kala Kendra and Amritsar First Foundation organised a function to celebrate India’s victory and Bangladesh Liberation in the 1971 War and brought alive the memories of Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw on May 8. Lt Genral Vijay Oberoi was a chief guest along with Major General Balwinder Singh. The function was presided over by MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Lt General Oberoi. Moments from the life of Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw were also shown through slide show.

World Asthma Day observed

To raise awareness about on asthma, its causes and advanced care available across the globe, World Asthma Day was observed by students of Shri Ram Ashram Public School. The students of Grade X presented a class assembly exploring the possibilities to manage asthma symptoms. Through a role play, they suggested suitable ways to reduce and prevent asthma attacks. They also talked about allopathic and ayurvedic treatments to cure asthma and discussed how allopathic medicines are suitable for treating later stages whereas initial stroke of asthma can be cured with ayurvedic medicines. They also taught different yoga asanas to prevent asthma in the initial stage. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan shared important information with the students about the disease. TNS

Awareness seminar on cyber crime

Tarn Taran: A seminar on ‘Cyber Crime Awareness‘ was organised at the local Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government College on Monday with the cooperation of cyber branch of the district police. Principal Dr Harwinder Singh Bhalla presided over the seminar. Students participated in large numbers. Ranbeer Singh Cyber cell in-charge of the cyber branch of the district police said lack of information and sometimes ignorance increases risk of cyber crime cases. He said if anybody becomes a victim, then he should call on 1930 number. The officer said students fill their info in cyber cafes and install applications on mobile without verification which was the reason for cyber threat. College teachers, too, asked some queries.

