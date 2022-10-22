Students shine in kho kho tourney

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Six students of Revel Dale Public School, Rangarh, Attari have earned the honour for themselves by getting second and third position at the National Level Kho Kho Tournament that concluded today at St. Joseph School, Greater Noida. Satinderbir Kaur (+2), Gurnazpreet Kaur (10th), Ramanpreet Kaur (10th) and Parneet Kaur (10th) are the young athletes, who participated in U-19 category and played and key role in enabling their team to win third position in this prestigious competition. Meharjeet Kaur (10th) and Sukhmanpreet Kaur (9th) showcased their potential as Kho Kho players in U-17 category and they played a vital role for their team in winning the second position in this tournament. “These girls have proved it beyond any doubt that there is tremendous talent in the rural India and if this talent is duly tapped and honed, these youngsters can win glory for their district, state and nation,” said Principal Rajiv Arora

2 educators picked for Nat’l summit

Principal and special educator, Spring Dale Senior School Rajiv Kumar Sharma and Prerna Khanna, respectively have been selected to present their papers at a National Conference on Inclusive Education being held at Jammu on October 21 and 22. The national conference being organised by the CBSE is aimed at sharing latest research in the field of Inclusive Education. Rajiv Kumar Sharma said the conference was in league with the NEP-2020 to promote inclusive education in schools. It is creditable that research papers of two educators are selected for the national conference from the same school.

Mental Health Awareness Week

To raise awareness about mental health issues among students, Department of Psychology, BBK DAV College for Women, organised Mental Health Awareness Week. Multiple activities like awareness boards, group discussions and interactive sessions were organised throughout the week. Dr JP Bhatia, Director, The Hermitage Rehab and Bhatia Neuropsychiatric Hospital and De-Addiction Centre, Amritsar, delivered a lecture on mental health issues to students. During his session, Dr Bhatia talked about rising issue of toxic shame amongst students. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said psychiatry and mental health have become prime areas of concern throughout the world.

Seminar on cyber crime organised

A seminar was organised at the auditorium of Shri Ram Ashram Public School to make students aware of cyber crimes. Cops Nitish Kumar and Sharanjit Kaur were invited as the guest speakers of the day. Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan welcomed them onthe school premises. Students of Class VII and VIII were present in the seminar. Nitish Kumar said the young minds how crime is being committed in cyber world through web hijacking, cyber stalking, virus attack and phishing. He also suggested to keep certain things in mind like application security, network security, cloud protection, internet security etc. Through these means we can protect ourselves from cybercrime. If something like this happens to us, there are also helpline (1930) where we can register our complaint and get help from them.

Cluster-level competition held

A cluster-level competition on different activities under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ and ‘Kala Utsav’ was organised in KV No. 2, Pathankot. Principal Hanumant Singh said programme focused on importance of such cultural and co-curricular activities as they develop values and spirit of nationality among the students. The speech of the chief guest was followed by speech of the principal of the vidyalaya who inspired and motivated the students to participate in such activities and exhibit their talents. The principal sir extended vote of thanks to the chief guest. The participants from six schools of Pathankot Cluster, took part in the competitions under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ and ‘Kala Utsav’.