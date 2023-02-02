Students shine in Science Fest

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Students of Guru Amar Das Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, won the overall trophy in the state-level Science Fest Vigyan Mahotsav, which was held at DAV College, Jalandhar. Students from more than 20 schools across the state participated in the competition. The student of the institute won the first position in model-making, rangoli and poster-making competitions. Principal Manisha Sood expressed her satisfaction over the performance of the students. OC

Poetry competition organised

Amritsar: Folklore Research Academy and Pragati Sangh, Amritsar, organised a poetry-recitation competition, ‘Makhyo Mitthi Ma boli’, to inculcate in students respect and enthusiasm towards mother tongue. A writing competition and Punjabi poetry-recitation competition were held at Virsa Vihar. Students from various government and private schools participated in it. Harbaljit Singh of GSSS, Heir, Baljinder Singh of Govt Middle School, Kohala, Lakhwinder Kaur of Government Girls High School, Nangal Mehta, Gursharan Singh of SSSS, Heir, aced in the competition. Poets, including Shyam Sunder Deepti, Karamjit Kaur Jassal participated in the event.

Motivational lecture at DAV College

The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of DAV College, Amritsar, in collaboration with the Post Graduate Department of Commerce organised a motivational lecture which was delivered by Avneet Gulati, CEO, SR Software Solutions. Principal and IIC president Amardeep Gupta welcomed the keynote speaker and shared the vision and objectives of the IIC. Vice-principal Daisy Sharma said the main focus of the IIC was to create a vibrant local innovation system and start up supporting mechanism.