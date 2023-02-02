Students shine in Science Fest

Tarn Taran: Students of Guru Amar Das Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, won the overall trophy in the state-level Science Fest Vigyan Mahotsav, which was held at DAV College, Jalandhar. Students from more than 20 schools across the state participated in the competition. The student of the institute won the first position in model-making, rangoli and poster-making competitions. Principal Manisha Sood expressed her satisfaction over the performance of the students. OC
Poetry competition organised
Amritsar: Folklore Research Academy and Pragati Sangh, Amritsar, organised a poetry-recitation competition, ‘Makhyo Mitthi Ma boli’, to inculcate in students respect and enthusiasm towards mother tongue. A writing competition and Punjabi poetry-recitation competition were held at Virsa Vihar. Students from various government and private schools participated in it. Harbaljit Singh of GSSS, Heir, Baljinder Singh of Govt Middle School, Kohala, Lakhwinder Kaur of Government Girls High School, Nangal Mehta, Gursharan Singh of SSSS, Heir, aced in the competition. Poets, including Shyam Sunder Deepti, Karamjit Kaur Jassal participated in the event.
Motivational lecture at DAV College
The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of DAV College, Amritsar, in collaboration with the Post Graduate Department of Commerce organised a motivational lecture which was delivered by Avneet Gulati, CEO, SR Software Solutions. Principal and IIC president Amardeep Gupta welcomed the keynote speaker and shared the vision and objectives of the IIC. Vice-principal Daisy Sharma said the main focus of the IIC was to create a vibrant local innovation system and start up supporting mechanism.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...