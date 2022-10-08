Students showcase creativity at LITART

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The students of Spring Dale Senior School exhibited amazing thespian, literary and artistic skills during the annual LITART—2022 held on the school premises. The students also debated on various issues pertaining to daily life and morality, including topics from history and science and technology. Sharing details, Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal, Spring Dale Senior School, said the event witnessed zestful participation of students from Classes I to XII from different schools. The Millennium School won the first position, both in the debate and in the story-telling contest. DAV Public School won the poem recitation contest. Guru Nanak Dev Global Academy won the poster-making competition.

Khalsa College wins championship

The Zonal Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University for education colleges has concluded. Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue (Amritsar) bagged the first position, Khalsa College of Education, (GT Road) secured the second position and Govt College of Education (Jalandhar) stood third. Anish Dua, Dean Students Welfare, Guru Nanak Dev University, gave away trophies to the winning teams. In his address to the students, Dr Dua congratulated the participants. Contests related to theatre events, fine arts and literary events were held on the concluding day.

CKD appoints new members to mgmt

Chief Khalsa Diwan Management made new appointments in the members-in-charge team of the Sri Guru Harikrishnan Senior Secondary Public School, Sultanwind Road on Friday. Iqbal Singh, Swaraj Singh Sham, Amardeep Singh Marwaha, have been inducted as members-in-charge of management policies, also to actively participate in public service. On this occasion, school principal Gurpreet Kaur Sethi and the school staff warmly welcomed the new members-in-charge. The three members-in-charge expressed their gratitude to the Chief Khalsa Diwan Management for entrusting them with this service and vowed to perform the service with heart and soul.

Seminar on cyber-crime awareness

A seminar was organised at Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, to make the students aware of ‘Cyber Crime’. Nitish Kumar (Investigation Officer of Punjab Police) and Rajesh Kumar (Sr Constable of Punjab Police) were invited as the Guest speakers of the day. School principal Vinodita Sankhyan welcomed them on the school premises. Nitish Kumar warned the young minds about fraudsters behind crimes in the cyber world, such as web hijacking, cyber stalking, service attack, virus attack and phishing. He explained how the information on a user’s computer can be hacked. He also threw a light on security techniques which can be used to avoid unauthorised access or attacks to computer network programmes and data. He also shared ways to protect oneself from crime such as application security, network security, cloud protection, internet security. Helpline numbers were also provided by him.

State-level Schools tourney begins

The 21st state-level Sri Guru Harikrishan Public Schools tournament 2022-23 (Primary Games) organised by the Educational Committee at Sri Guru Harikrishan International School, Ranjit Avenue, under the patronage of Chief Khalsa Diwan, commenced today. Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar (DCP Detective) graced the occasion as the chief guest. School students Anmol Kaur and Mehakpreet Singh gave a salute to the students participating in sports. Later, the school students wrapped up the programme with Punjabi folk dance Ludi and other cultural performances. Several sports competitions and races were held for students of Classes III-V. Sports convener Santokh Singh Sethi and Educational Committee Honorary Secretary SS Chhina said primary level sports for children of schools under Chief Khalsa Diwan were held on October 7, and for children of rural schools, on October 8. Today, 12 teams from various CKD schools from urban centres, including a team from the Central Khalsa Orphanage, are participating in primary sports and around 450 students are participating in the three-day event.

Bhavanites shine in basketball event

In the district basketball tournament organised by PSEB, girl students of Bhavans’ SL School bagged the second position in the under-17 age group. Nine students from Grades VII, VIII and IX had participated in the tournament, out of which Siya of Grade VIII was selected for the state-level tournament. On this, Chairman of the institution, Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal Anita Bhalla extended heartfelt congratulations to the winners, their parents and the coach.