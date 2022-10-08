 Students showcase creativity at LITART : The Tribune India

campus notes

Students showcase creativity at LITART

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The students of Spring Dale Senior School exhibited amazing thespian, literary and artistic skills during the annual LITART—2022 held on the school premises. The students also debated on various issues pertaining to daily life and morality, including topics from history and science and technology. Sharing details, Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Principal, Spring Dale Senior School, said the event witnessed zestful participation of students from Classes I to XII from different schools. The Millennium School won the first position, both in the debate and in the story-telling contest. DAV Public School won the poem recitation contest. Guru Nanak Dev Global Academy won the poster-making competition.

Khalsa College wins championship

The Zonal Youth Festival of Guru Nanak Dev University for education colleges has concluded. Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue (Amritsar) bagged the first position, Khalsa College of Education, (GT Road) secured the second position and Govt College of Education (Jalandhar) stood third. Anish Dua, Dean Students Welfare, Guru Nanak Dev University, gave away trophies to the winning teams. In his address to the students, Dr Dua congratulated the participants. Contests related to theatre events, fine arts and literary events were held on the concluding day.

CKD appoints new members to mgmt

Chief Khalsa Diwan Management made new appointments in the members-in-charge team of the Sri Guru Harikrishnan Senior Secondary Public School, Sultanwind Road on Friday. Iqbal Singh, Swaraj Singh Sham, Amardeep Singh Marwaha, have been inducted as members-in-charge of management policies, also to actively participate in public service. On this occasion, school principal Gurpreet Kaur Sethi and the school staff warmly welcomed the new members-in-charge. The three members-in-charge expressed their gratitude to the Chief Khalsa Diwan Management for entrusting them with this service and vowed to perform the service with heart and soul.

Seminar on cyber-crime awareness

A seminar was organised at Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, Amritsar, to make the students aware of ‘Cyber Crime’. Nitish Kumar (Investigation Officer of Punjab Police) and Rajesh Kumar (Sr Constable of Punjab Police) were invited as the Guest speakers of the day. School principal Vinodita Sankhyan welcomed them on the school premises. Nitish Kumar warned the young minds about fraudsters behind crimes in the cyber world, such as web hijacking, cyber stalking, service attack, virus attack and phishing. He explained how the information on a user’s computer can be hacked. He also threw a light on security techniques which can be used to avoid unauthorised access or attacks to computer network programmes and data. He also shared ways to protect oneself from crime such as application security, network security, cloud protection, internet security. Helpline numbers were also provided by him.

State-level Schools tourney begins

The 21st state-level Sri Guru Harikrishan Public Schools tournament 2022-23 (Primary Games) organised by the Educational Committee at Sri Guru Harikrishan International School, Ranjit Avenue, under the patronage of Chief Khalsa Diwan, commenced today. Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar (DCP Detective) graced the occasion as the chief guest. School students Anmol Kaur and Mehakpreet Singh gave a salute to the students participating in sports. Later, the school students wrapped up the programme with Punjabi folk dance Ludi and other cultural performances. Several sports competitions and races were held for students of Classes III-V. Sports convener Santokh Singh Sethi and Educational Committee Honorary Secretary SS Chhina said primary level sports for children of schools under Chief Khalsa Diwan were held on October 7, and for children of rural schools, on October 8. Today, 12 teams from various CKD schools from urban centres, including a team from the Central Khalsa Orphanage, are participating in primary sports and around 450 students are participating in the three-day event.

Bhavanites shine in basketball event

In the district basketball tournament organised by PSEB, girl students of Bhavans’ SL School bagged the second position in the under-17 age group. Nine students from Grades VII, VIII and IX had participated in the tournament, out of which Siya of Grade VIII was selected for the state-level tournament. On this, Chairman of the institution, Avinash Mohindru and Director Principal Anita Bhalla extended heartfelt congratulations to the winners, their parents and the coach.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

2
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

3
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh

4
Haryana

Ambala SGPC members march towards Amritsar to oppose validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act

5
Nation

Watch: Women pull each other’s hair, hit cop during argument over seat inside Mumbai’s local train

6
Haryana

AAP to field Satender Singh in Adampur bypoll

7
J & K

6 army jawans killed in road accident following landslide in Ladakh

8
Nation

Watch: This 'dadi' dances like no one's watching as popular MGR song plays on moving bus in Tamil Nadu, goes viral

9
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan

10
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...

All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020

306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in HP

306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh

Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list

‘Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal, blocked his phone’

'Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal Singh, blocked his phone'

Mandeep Singh Sidhu says probe his antecedents


Cities

View All

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Food outlets challaned for using plastic

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Chandigarh University video 'leak': Out on bail, Rankaj Verma claims innocence

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Manohar Lal Khattar pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

Tribunal to decide if PFI ban is justified

Criminal held after shootout with Noida cops

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

On way to school, girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Eight arrested for gambling

Of ~18L fine, only ~7,500 recovered so far in district

Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Woman among 4 booked for fraud

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair

Crackers sans licence seized

Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in day in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala