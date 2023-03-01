 Students taken on tour : The Tribune India

Students taken on tour

Amritsar: Spring Dale School organised a two-day rejuvenation experiential education programme for Class V students. The students got the opportunity to visit Pul Moran, Harike wetland and War Memorial. As many as 455 students participated in the programme.

National Science Day at GNDU

National Science Day was celebrated by the chemical society of the Department of Chemistry, Guru Nanak Dev University. The event was funded by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST), National Council for Science and Technology Communication, and Department of Science and technology, Government of India. The theme of the event was ‘Global Science For Global Wellbeing’. Undergraduate and postgraduate students from the university and different colleges of the region participated in the event. Sukhprit Singh, Head, Department of Chemistry, said celebrating important days like this was very important as it reminded us of the achievements of great Indian scientists and motivates the young generation to follow in their path. Palak, a postgraduate student, delivered an informative talk on ‘Bio-orthogonal Chemistry’. Prof Kamaljit Singh motivated the students and delivered a lecture titled ‘India A Nation With Ambition’.

GPL concludes at Global institutes

The Global Premier League (GPL) cricket tournament ended with thrilling performances put on show by different teams vying for the GPL championship trophy. The CSE (IT) emerged as the winners of the league. Rytham of BTech (CSE IT) was declared the man of the tournament.

Art exhibition at Goodwill School

Chitarkaar Sobha Singh Art Club of the school organised an art exhibition. More than 250 items were put on display. Chairman Gurdial Singh inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the art skills of students. In handicraft, Rasamdeep Kaur, Eknoor Kaur, and Manmeet Singh secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. In clay molding, Mansirat Kaur, Mankirat Kaur, and Sehajbir Singh bagged won first, second and third positions, respectively. In wonder from waste items, Manmeet Singh Randhawa, Harmanpreet Singh, and Sanpreet Kaur secured the first, second and third ranks, respectively. Principal Jasbinder Kaur congratulated the winners.

Annual Athletics Meet at AGC

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) organised its 10th annual athletics meet. Over 400 students participated in it. The event was inaugurated by VK Banga, principal, AGC. The principal encouraged the students to develop leadership skills.

GNDU announces Results

The results for BSc Information Technology (Semester III) and BCom LLB (Semester III, V and VII) have been declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. The results can be checked on the university’s website, www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, in-charge, examinations.

IIM achieves 100% placement

IIM Amritsar’s placement process for MBA batch 2021-23 has been completed. According to the campus placement cell, this year more than 120 organisations from various sectors like aerospace, analytics, automobile, BFSI, FMCG/FMCD, consulting, IT, logistics, oil gas, retail and others participated. The average CTC of IIM Amritsar maintained its upward trajectory, reaching Rs 16.51 lakh per annum with the median CTC at Rs 16 lakh per annum and the average package for the top quartile at Rs 20.57 lakh per annum. Last year, the institute had recorded an average CTC of Rs 14.63 lakh per annum. Director Dr Nagarajan Ramamoorthy informed that IIM Amritsar has emerged as a leading business school and a preferred hub of management talent, seen in the consistent year-over-year growth in average CTC, diverse and enriching roles being offered by recruiters, and the growing list of reputed recruiters.

