Students tie rakhi to BSF men

Amritsar: Students of Class VII and VIII of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, The Mall, went to the Wagah border to tie rakhi to the soldiers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and extend their best wishes on Independence Day. The girls of the school tied rakshasutra to the soldiers and wished them long life. The students presented greeting cards made by them to the soldiers to mark the Independence Day. The courage and patriotism of the soldiers impressed the students a lot. School Principal Vinodita Sankhyan said the students of the school visit the Wagah border every year and tie rakshasutras to the soldiers and wish them a happy Independence Day. “Our aim is that students should be inspired by their life and become conscientious citizens of the country,” she said.

GNDU declares results

The results of Bachelor of Vocation (Health Care Management), Semester IV, Bachelor of Vocation (Health Care Management), Semester VI, Bachelor of Vocation (Data Science), Semester VI, MA Political Science, Semester IV, MA French, Semester II, MA French, Semester IV, MA Sanskrit, Semester IV, MA Geography, Semester II, MA Geography, Semester IV, MA Hindi, Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Printing Technology), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Beauty & Wellness), Semester II, Bachelor of Vocation (Beauty & Wellness), Semester VI, Bachelor of Vocation (Mental Health Counselling), Semester IV of session May 2022 have been declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University. The results would be available on the university website www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, Professor Incharge (Examinations).

SGHPS holds plantation drive

Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Gopalpura, celebrated nature by hosting a plantation drive on its premises. Engaging students in creating awareness regarding nature and its conservation, the faculty and other members of the school planted saplings and also held a small workshop on sustainability. Later, students also performed on patriotic songs and staged a skit dedicated to Independence Day.

Students take out Tiranga rally

Har Ghar Tiranga rally was on Wednesday flagged off at Bhavan’s SL School under the series of activities being held to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The students dressed in white clothes and holding Tricolour in their hands took out a rally across the city. Five hundred students from Class VIII onwards, including NSS and NCC wings, and teachers participated in the rally with great zeal. Principal Anita Bhalla said the students must participate in the 75th year of Independence and become a conscious and socially responsible citizen.

Bhavan's SL students held a rally to mark 75 years of Independence in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated

The NSS wing of the Global Group of Institutes celebrated the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with zeal and patriotic fervour by organising essay writing, poster making, singing and dance competitions on its campus with an objective to instil the feeling of patriotism and inculcate among students the love for the nation and its ethos. The events were dedicated to the journey of India in the last 75 years and its constant march to a more glorious and progressive Independent India. The participating students belonged to different regions of India, including J&K and far Northeast. The students exhibited their inherent talent by drawing, painting and making sketches on the theme of Independence and its importance as per their imagination and as the see it. They displayed their artistic talent to paint/draw the pictures or sketches of “The Great Indian Freedom Fighters”, “Jallianwala Bagh”, “Quit Indian Movement” and “Satyagraha”. Likewise a essay writing competition on topics “The Leap India took in the 75 years of freedom”, “Nation and Nationalism”, “Significance of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” was organised to mark the moment. A solo dance and song competition also formed part of the celebrations during which the students sang patriotic songs.

School organises Teej fest

Tarn Taran: The festival of Teej was celebrated by the Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School on Wednesday. On the occasion, inter-house competitions were conducted which included giddha, churi- paranda and application of henna. In the giddha competition, Banda Bahadur House bagged the first position, Ranjit House second, Attari House third and Nalwa House got the fourth position. In the Choori Paranda competition, Ranjit House got the first position, Banda Bahadur second, Nalwa House third and Attari House got the fourth position. OC/TNS