Students undertake study trip on ‘Beauty & Wellness’

Tarn Taran, December 20
The students of Class 9 and 10 of Government Girls Senior Smart School, Fatehbad, visited the ‘Orane Hair, Beauty and Make-Up Centre’ in Tarn Taran on Monday on a study tour.
Teachers Madhu Sharma and RP Chopra said the visit was a part of syllabus of the subject ‘Beauty and Wellness’. The students were told about the concept of inner beauty and that it is words and deeds that add to one’s physical beauty.
According to these teachers, ‘Beauty and Wellness’ is a subject taught up to the university level with applications in human life too.
Student leader Durga Hudda said ‘Beauty and Wellness’ was a complete subject, applicable to life and she was there to learn the practical aspects of it. While making clear her intentions to pursue the subject, she said it generates job opportunities too.
