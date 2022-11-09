Students visit old age home

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: SSSS College of Commerce for Women organised a trip to an old age home, Mil Vartan, for students of the Rotaract Club of college. A total of 15 students, led by two teachers were greeted by a representative of the old age home, who gave a brief description of the home and those residing there. The students interacted with the senior citizens and listened to their stories with rapt attention. The group, led by Dr Tina Vohra and Vijay Laxmi, presented books, candles and cookies to mark the auspicious occasion of Gurpurb celebration. Together they recited hymns from Gurbani. The residents of old age home extended their blessings to the students and teachers and expressed their gratitude for visiting them.

19 of DAV College get jobs

In a placement drive organised by DAV College, 19 students of final year have got job offers from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance company. Final year students of BCom, BCA, BSc-IT, BBA, BA (Hons) and BCom participated in the campus drive. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta applauded the students on their triumph and wished them a great future. He encouraged the students to groom and polish their personalities and skills and grab the wonderful opportunities available in the job market. He said there was no substitute for hard work and dedication. Hence, students should be determined to put their 100 per cent effort into everything they do.

Gurpurb celebrated in schools

The Book Readers Club of Goodwill International School organised a special programme to celebrate 553rd birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. An inter-house competition was conducted on the occasion. Ramandeep Kaur, a senior teacher at the school, presented a programme on Guru Nanak Dev’s message through sakhis relating to life and teachings of the Guru. Harsirat Kaur of Class VI delivered a speech on the Guru’s teachings. Students made “Ek Om Kaar” symbol. Director/Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the efforts of club members and students. Chairman Gurdial Singh stressed on the need to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

Mahant Kaushal Das DAV School

The Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with fervour at Mahant Kaushal Das DAV Public School, Neshta Attari. Principal Rajni Salhotra addressed a special assembly and shared the significance of the festival with students. The Principal told the students about the life of Guru Nanak Dev. She said Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings always inspire us to walk on the path of truth and righteousness. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sabha president Gurinder Singh Rishi, who attended the occasion, motivated the students to follow teachings of Guru Nanak Dev in their lives.