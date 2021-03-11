Students visit Pingalwara

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans SL Public School, Amritsar, organised a visit to Pingalwara, Manawala Branch. The purpose of this visit was to celebrate International Yoga Day and make students aware about the life and needs of deprived persons. Bhavans teachers Sonia Bhatia and Shashi Gupta accompanied the students along with yoga teachers. Students performed various asana with elderly inmates and special children under the guardianship of their yoga teachers and also acquainted people that with regular yoga practice one can bring positive change in one’s lifestyle. Students and teachers conveyed special thanks to Dr Inderjeet Kaur president, Pingalwara Society for her kind cooperation.

Inter-Department Cricket Tourney

An Inter - Department Cricket Tournament of Guru Nanak Dev University was started here in the cricket ground of the university under FIT INDIA Programme (Govt of India). Dr Amandeep Singh, Teacher In charge, GNDU Campus Sports and Nodal Officer - GNDU FIT INDIA Programme, Govt of India, said 25 boy-teams and 15 girl-teams of various departments are participating in this competition. This competition will conclude on May 15. Prof Anish Dua, Dean Students Welfare of the University said sports are an integral part of students’ life for the overall development of individual personality.

Flying Squad inspects exam centres

With PSEB Class XII boards exams, today Punjabi exam was conducted. Flying squads from PSEB conducted surprise inspection at examination centres to check cheating, where every candidate was searched and entered inside in order to conduct mock-free examinations. Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal of DAV College Amritsar, in-charge of flying squad, raided various examination centers in the city. Dr Rajesh informed that the examination has been conducted peacefully in all the centres. Adequate arrangements were made by the schools following the guidelines of Covid-19. The flying squads visited BK School, Navjot School, Guru Nanak Girls School Ghee Mandi and Government School Gol Bagh.

Lecture on folk culture of R’sthan

EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat club of BBK DAV College for Women organised an extension lecture on “Changing Scenario of Folk Culture of Rajasthan. The resource person for the lecture was Dr Kailash Chandra Sharma, retired Senior Branch Manager of Punjab National Bank and a renowned writer and poet. The versatile creative writer, does not limit himself to any special school of thought and this is reflected in his vast variety of works. He has written two novels, twenty-five short-stories, seventy poems and twenty-two plays. He pioneered Triveni Kala Sangam, Jaipur, a music and drama institution on September 18, 1995 and has been working on it with great zeal and zest since then. He shared that the artistic and cultural tradition of Rajasthan exercises a magnetic influence at both national and international level. By reciting his self-composed poems, he created an ambience of brotherhood, communal harmony and women empowerment, which reflected the spirit of Rajasthan.

