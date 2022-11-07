G-20 Summit in Amritsar: Sub-cabinet panel review meeting today

Amritsar, November 6
The government has formed a sub-cabinet committee to oversee the preparations for forthcoming G-20 Summit scheduled to be held in Amritsar in March. The first meeting of the committee will be held tomorrow in Chandigarh.
The sub-cabinet committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, and would also comprise Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh.
Spokesman of the Punjab government said the sub-committee has been formed by the government in view of the importance of the G-20 Summit, so that on this occasion the state of Punjab can be presented as a Centre-of-tourism on the world map. The spokesperson said world-class development works would be carried out for the beautification of Amritsar during the preparation for the G-20 Summit.
