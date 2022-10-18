Submit applications for subsidised wheat seed, Agri Dept tells farmers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

The district agriculture department has asked the farmers to file applications for getting good quality wheat seeds on subsidy from the government. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said that farmers can submit their applications till October 26.

He added that the applications can be filed online at the website www.agri.punjab.gov or at the agriculture department offices after getting these verified from the village Sarpanch or Namberdar. The department has a target to disburse 10,000 quintals for good quality seed and the farmers would be given a subsidy of up to 50 per cent subject to a maximum of Rs 1,000 per quintal, Dr Gill added.

The seeds of varieties such as PBW 803, PBW 824, PBW 869, PBW 725, PBW 677, PBW 766, HD 3086, HD 3226, WH 1105, DBW 187, DBW 222, DBW 303 and late sown varieties as PBW 752, PBW 757, PBW 771 and PBW 660 would be made available to the farmers.