Substandard work: Orders issued to recarpet road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

The Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation inspected ongoing recarpeting work of roads at Rani Ka Bagh area and found substandard material being used by contractors at site.

The roads are being carpeted in the various areas of the city under the Rs 46 crore project. Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh visited Rani Ke Bagh area and inspected the under construction roads. The quality of road at Rani Ka Bagh was not found to be good when examined by Joint Commissioner.

For this, Hardeep Singh called Executive Engineer SS Malli, SDO Karan Kumar and other officers of the MC on the spot. In the presence of Sanjeev Tangri, husband of the area Councillor Neetu Tangri, the Joint Commissioner issued orders to recarpet the road again.

He instructed that the traffic should be stopped from both sides while recarpeting the road. Hardeep Singh issued orders that the MC officials should be present on the spot while the roads are being recarpeted and the traffic should be diverted. In case of any negligence the notices would be issued to the Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineers, SDOs and JEs and action will be taken against the contractor.

Meanwhile, on the arrival of the Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Amritsar today, the Joint Commissioner inspected the sanitation conditions of the city along with Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar. He found that Heritage Street was free from encroachments and properly cleaned. Hardeep Singh said the sanitation conditions will be regularly checked by the authorities in next days.