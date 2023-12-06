Sufi concert, special edition of ‘Nirguniyara’ mark 150th birth anniv of Bhai Vir Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

The 150th birth anniversary celebrations of eminent Sikh scholar Bhai Vir Singh were brought to a ceremonial close at his Niwas Asthaan at Amritsar on Monday evening. An emotional baithak saw Sufi singer Bir Singh give soulful renditions to an enthusiastic audience.

The event was attended by academicians, senior government functionaries and representatives from all walks of life. The chief guest at the function was Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, president, Chief Khalsa Diwan. Former diplomat Navdeep Suri, Ajaib Singh Chatha, DGM PSB Karamjit Singh were guests of honour.

Speaking at the event Gunbir Singh, VP, Bhai Vir Singh Niwas Asthaan, said that the legacy of Bhai Vir Singh has been celebrated across the nation and in fact by all emotionally attached across the world to Bhai Vir Singh over the year.

“The renaissance of Punjabi language, as we hear, read and write, is owed to his scholarship. The very first play in Punjabi, his poetry, reference works on the lives of the Gurus are owed to his literary genius, especially after the onslaught of the British to wipe off the illustrious cent per cent literary of the times of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

To honour his legacy and keep it alive is the responsibility of our generation,” he said.

In addition, to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh on December 5, who was also the founder of Chief Khalsa Diwan, the CKD organised special ceremonial tribute through series of activities at CKD Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib where the students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, GT Road, paid tribute to Bhai Vir Singh through kirtan, poems and lectures. Bhai Satninder Singh Bodal performed kirtan in the Raagmala tradition with legacy instruments. Bhai Pinderpal Singh delivered katha on his lifetime and learnings.

President Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that 67th World Sikh Educational Conference organised last year was dedicated to the 150th birth year of Bhai Vir Singh and an ultramodern CKD school in Batala is presently being built in his memory. Dr Nijjar directed Directorate of Education to organise a visit of students to the residence of Bhai Vir Singh to make them aware of Bhai Vir Singh’s life and his distinguished works. A special issue of “Nirguniyara” dedicated to the birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh was released and along with it, CKD management inaugurated “Bhai Vir Singh Literature Study Centre” so that the work and life of Bhai Vir Singh is exhibited along with the writings of famous scholars about him and his compositions can be provided to readers and researchers.

